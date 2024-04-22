President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has hosted an official reception ceremony to mark the state visit to the UAE of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Sultan of Oman.

Upon arrival at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, the motorcade of His Majesty the Sultan, accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, was met by a procession of riders on Arabian horses and camels, while Emirati folk groups performed in celebration of the visit.

His Highness joined His Majesty to inspect the guard of honour and witness performances of the UAE and Omani national anthems. The official reception ceremony also included a 21-gun artillery salute in honour of the Sultan’s visit and a flypast by the UAE Air Force aerobatics team Al Fursan, trailing smoke in the colours of the Omani flag.

His Highness the President and His Majesty were also met at Qasr Al Watan by groups of Emirati children waving the flags of both countries and chanting phrases to welcome the visit of the Sultan of Oman.

Abu Dhabi’s landmarks and streets were decorated with Omani flags and displayed messages welcoming His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq and celebrating his visit to the country.

The official reception ceremony was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President; Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment; Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak Al Shamsi, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; Faisal Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Bannai, Adviser to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs; Mohammed bin Nakhira Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Oman; and a number of UAE senior officials.

His Majesty the Sultan is accompanied by a high-ranking official delegation comprising H.H. Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs; H.H. Sayyid Bilarab bin Haitham Al Said, Sayyid Khalid bin Hilal Al Busaidi, Minister of the Diwan of Royal Court; Gen. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Nuamani, Minister of the Royal Office; Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal Al Busaidi, Minister of Interior; Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, Foreign Minister; Dr. Hamad bin Said Al Aufi, Head of the Private Office; Abdussalam bin Mohammed Al Murshidi, Chairman of Oman Investment Authority; Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion; and Sayyid Dr. Ahmed bin Hilal Al Busaidi, Ambassador of Oman to the UAE, and several senior officials.