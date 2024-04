Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have signed several agreements and memorandums of understanding in Abu Dhabi in various fields, including investment, renewable energy, railways, and modern technology, as part of a “state” visit of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik.



2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).