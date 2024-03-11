Organised annually throughout the holy month of Ramadan, the Dubai Police Iftar Cannon will this year celebrate contributors towards the Mothers’ Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to honour mothers by establishing a AED1 billion endowment fund to support the education of millions of people around the world.

Celebrating contributors to the campaign aligns with Dubai Police commitment to support humanitarian and charity initiatives in the UAE, evident by its support for the “1 Billion Meals Endowment”, “1 Billion Meals” and “100 Million Meals” campaigns which ran over the past years.

During its daily live broadcast on Sama Dubai TV, the Dubai Police Iftar Cannon segment will announce the name of one of the contributors of AED1 million or more, to encourage more individuals and institutions to join the efforts to provide education for underprivileged individuals.

The move is also particularly significant due to the association of the Iftar cannon with the values and historical heritage associated with the holy month of Ramadan, which makes it a further inspiration for to follow in the footsteps of those celebrated for their contributions.

Promoting the culture of giving

Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, said, “The Mothers’ Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, is the highest expression of appreciating and honouring of mothers. At the same time, the endowment campaign reflects the importance our nation places on education and its role in people’s lives and in driving development. Islam urges us to seek knowledge and education, as well as promote it and help others attain it.”

Stressing Dubai Police’s role in promoting a culture of giving by honoring contributors to the Mothers’ Endowment, presenting them as inspiring role models of philanthropy, he added, “We are honoured to stand behind the global humanitarian mission of the Mothers’ Endowment, and before it the 1 Billion Meals Endowment, the 1 Billion Meals and the 100 Million Meals campaigns. This reflects how keen the Dubai Police is to support UAE’s charity and humanitarian initiatives that extend aid and support to those in need around the world.”

Sustainable opportunities

Coinciding with the holy month of Ramadan, the Mothers’ Endowment campaign allows contributors to make donations in their mothers’ names to honour them. It also aims to empower underprivileged individuals by providing education and training opportunities that builds their capabilities and skills and allows them to improve their quality of life and be ready for the job market.

Donation channels

The Mothers’ Endowment campaign welcomes donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels including the campaign’s website (mothersfund.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 9999). Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (AE790340003708472909201). Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word “Mother” to the following numbers (1034, 1035, 1036, 1038) for Etisalat by e& users. Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app by clicking the “Donations” tab, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood.