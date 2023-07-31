Muscat – In August, stargazers will have the rare opportunity to witness two supermoons.

The first, on Tuesday, will appear slightly brighter and bigger than normal, as it will be closer than usual, just 357,530km away, thus the supermoon label.

But the moon will be even closer on the night of August 30 – just 357,344km away. Owing to the fact that it is the second full moon in the same month, it will be what’s called a blue moon.

“Warm summer nights are the ideal time to watch the full moon rise in the eastern sky within minutes of sunset. And it happens twice in August,” said retired NASA astrophysicist Fred Espenak, dubbed Eclipse for his eclipse-chasing expertise.

The last time two full supermoons graced the sky in the same month was in 2018. It won’t happen again until 2037, according to Italian astronomer Gianluca Masi, founder of the Virtual Telescope Project.

This year’s first supermoon was in July. The fourth and last will be in September. The two in August will be closer than either of those.

Provided skies are clear, binoculars or backyard telescopes can enhance the experience, revealing such features as lunar maria – the dark plains formed by ancient volcanic lava flows – and rays emanating from lunar craters.

Astronomy enthusiast Abdullah al Abri said, “This rare occurrence of two supermoons in a month is a noteworthy event, deserving of attention from seasoned astronomers and casual stargazer. Supermoons, although not an uncommon occurrence, are always worth celebrating due to the striking visual beauty.”

