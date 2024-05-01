THE Cabinet recognised the efforts of the national workforce across sectors and thanked them for their contributions to the kingdom’s achievements, emphasising their role in driving excellence, on International Workers’ Day (Labour Day).His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, yesterday chaired the weekly Cabinet meeting at Gudaibiya Palace.The Cabinet affirmed the importance of His Majesty King Hamad’s visit to the UAE, where he and UAE President Shaikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed the Bahrain-UAE partnership and ways to further relations to meet mutual aspirations.The Cabinet congratulated Deputy Prime Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa on receiving the Development Pioneers Medal from the Arab Parliament for his significant contributions to national and Arab development initiatives.

The Cabinet emphasised his well-deserved recognition, noting his professional contributions to the kingdom’s development across various national roles.On World Press Freedom Day, the Cabinet commended local media and journalists, recognising their crucial role in promoting national development and expressing gratitude for their noble contributions to the kingdom’s comprehensive development goals. The Cabinet also discussed several memorandums during the meeting, approving the following:1. A memorandum submitted by the Government Executive Committee outlining several organisational procedures to develop the exhibitions and conferences sector.2. A memorandum submitted by the ministerial committee for legal and legislative affairs regarding a draft law amending Article (20) of the Law on the Matter of Controlling Smoking and All Forms of Tobacco.3. A memorandum submitted by the ministerial committee for legal and legislative affairs regarding an MoU between the Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture Ministry and Tadweer Group in the UAE.4. A memorandum submitted by the ministerial committee for legal and legislative affairs regarding an agreement on educational services between the University of Bahrain and Boston University in the US. 5. A memorandum submitted by the ministerial committee for legal and legislative affairs on the government’s response to three proposals and three laws submitted by Parliament. The Cabinet also reviewed a memorandum submitted by the Interior Minister and chairman of the Civil Defence Council regarding preparations for the expected rainfall in the coming days.The Cabinet also took note of the following ministerial reports:1. Outcomes of the official visit of the Works Minister to the UK.2. The external participation of ministers and foreign delegations to Bahrain in May.

