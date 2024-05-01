Egypt - The conflict in Gaza has reached its 207th day, with intense bombardment occurring primarily in the central and southern regions of the Gaza Strip. The focus is now on the outcome of ceasefire negotiations, which coincide with Egypt’s invitation to Israeli representatives to discuss Hamas’s forthcoming proposals.

On Tuesday, an Israeli delegation led by Mossad Chief David Barnea arrived in Cairo, joined by a military representative, to continue discussions on a prisoner exchange agreement.

The Hamas delegation departed Cairo on Monday evening after consultations with Egyptian General Intelligence Service officials, led by Abbas Kamel, regarding the ongoing conflict.

Regional newspapers with ties to Hamas reported that the delegation left to deliberate with Hamas’s leadership on a new ceasefire proposal concerning the Israeli presence in Gaza. They are expected to return shortly with Hamas’s official stance.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced on Tuesday that an initial aid convoy is set to depart from Jordan to Gaza via the Erez crossing today.

During a press briefing in Amman, Blinken emphasized the need for a comprehensive support system for Gaza that goes beyond aid to include healthcare services.

Amidst the conflict, there have been reports of intense military engagements in various parts of the Gaza Strip, notably near the Netzarim area. The Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’s military wing, claimed responsibility for targeting an Israeli military base.

Additionally, the Martyr Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades and the Al-Quds Brigades have declared a concentrated missile attack on the same location. Press sources have reported casualties within the Israeli forces, which have conducted significant strikes in the area in response.

Hamas spokesperson Jihad Taha has refuted claims suggesting that some Hamas leaders might exit Gaza as part of the truce discussions. He stated: “Our leaders will stay in Gaza with our people, and it is the Israeli forces that will leave.”

