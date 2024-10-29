BARCELONA — On behalf of Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the Ministerial Committee on Gaza developments, Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Al-Khereiji participated on Monday in the ninth regional forum of the Union for the Mediterranean, held in Barcelona, Spain.



In his speech, Deputy Minister Al-Khereiji emphasized the importance of enhancing the efforts of the Union for the Mediterranean to promote regional security, particularly at a time when the region urgently needs decisive action to halt ongoing escalations, violence, and destruction.



He stated, "The Israeli aggression in Gaza and Lebanon has brought the region to a critical crossroads, placing the international community before two existential choices: either to act effectively to support international law and promote a two-state solution, or risk further escalation and deepening suffering, undermining the credibility of international efforts to maintain peace and security in the region."



He further noted that the humanitarian crisis in Palestine and Lebanon has reached an unbearable level, and the situation cannot deteriorate any further, as innocent civilians are systematically targeted, forcibly displaced, and subjected to intentional destruction due to Israel's clear violations of international humanitarian law without accountability or punishment.



The Deputy Minister reiterated Saudi Arabia's strong condemnation of Israeli attacks on civilians and UN personnel, including those from UNRWA and UNIFIL, stressing the Kingdom's rejection of the expansion of illegal settlements in the West Bank and actions that affect the legal and historical status of Jerusalem. He called for an end to these measures to prevent prolonging the cycle of violence and destruction.



Al-Khereiji remarked, "Verbal condemnations are no longer sufficient to deter violence, requiring bold and decisive actions. In this context, we look forward to hosting the first high-level meeting of the Global Coalition for a Two-State Solution in Riyadh on October 30."



He pointed out that implementing the two-state solution is a collective international responsibility and the only path to achieving lasting peace and recognizing the Palestinian people's right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent state, which is essential for ensuring regional stability. He reaffirmed Saudi Arabia's commitment to working with partners to transform the two-state solution from a distant hope into a tangible and imminent reality.

