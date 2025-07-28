Oman Air has seen a significant increase in point-to-point passengers, rising from 75,000 in June 2024 to 200,000 in June 2025, marking a near threefold increase.

Point-to-point traffic - passengers flying directly into Oman rather connecting onwards - now accounts for 58 per cent of the airline’s total flight loads.

Mike Rutter, Chief Commercial Officer at Oman Air, said: “A core pillar of our strategy is to increase point-to-point traffic; not simply by adding more flights, but by ensuring each flight brings more visitors directly to the country. The growth we have achieved is the direct result of careful route planning, targeted marketing, and a network strategy that prioritises stable demand over aspiration. Our approach not only supports national tourism goals, but also drives a stronger revenue performance for the airline, which in turn will enable us to open new routes sustainably. We remain focused on keeping travel to Oman both accessible and attractive, while delivering on our promise to be an engine of Oman’s tourism growth.”

