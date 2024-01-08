Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman marked a new milestone in the Middle Eastern space sector by hosting the inaugural Regional Space Conference in Muscat.

The event, managed by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT), took place at the Oman Conventions and Exhibitions Centre (OCEC) and was launched by His Highness Sayyid Bilarab bin Haitham bin Tarik al Said.

This pioneering conference sets the stage for a surge in international investments and aims to establish the region as a hub for technological advancements in the space industry. The three-day conference not only underscores Oman's commitment to the space sector but also reflects its ambition to become a pivotal regional gateway for space applications, bolstering economic diversification.

Ministry officials shared insights into their strategic focus on the downstream sector, highlighting plans to harness space technology across various economic sectors. Oman’s space strategy, emphasizing the digital economy, intends to propel infrastructure development, human resources, and education sector partnerships.

In a bold move to catalyze the regional space economy, the ministry announced plans to launch a space simulator designed to boost the startup ecosystem. By 2030, the Middle East aims to increase its stake in the global space market from the current 2.5% to 7.5%.

The Omani government is actively fostering a supportive environment for private sector investments in the space industry, signaling its readiness to ascend as a leader in the burgeoning space economy.

