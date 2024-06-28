Muscat – The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism ( MHT) announced the remarkable discovery of an exceptionally rare meteorite weighing 59.5 grams.

In a statement issued by MHT said that scientific studies conducted recently have underscored the exceptional rarity of this meteorite, discovered on February 5, 2020, in comparison to other lunar meteorites found worldwide. This discovery is anticipated to significantly enhance scientific knowledge and understanding of the characteristics and components of the Moon’s outermost layer. Moreover, the findings represent a significant new contribution to the field of meteorites and asteroids science.

