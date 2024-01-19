BAHRAIN’S diplomats have been praised for implementing its foreign policy in a way that strengthens its relations abroad and supports the country’s regional and international positionHis Majesty King Hamad’s Special Representative Shaikh Mohammed bin Mubarak Al Khalifa yesterday received Foreign Minister Dr Abdullatif Al Zayani, the ministry’s officials and the heads of diplomatic and consular missions on Bahrain Diplomatic Day.Shaikh Mohammed praised His Majesty’s designation of a diplomatic day for Bahrain.He congratulated the minister, the ministry’s officials and the heads of diplomatic and consular missions on this occasion, which reflected the King’s interest in diplomatic work.Shaikh Mohammed noted the ministry’s development and Bahrain ambassadors’ efforts in implementing the foreign policy of the kingdom, seeking its interests abroad, strengthening its relations with other friendly countries and supporting its regional and international position.He affirmed that Bahrain’s foreign policy is based on moderation, openness, positive interaction, constructive communication and keenness to build bridges of friendship and co-operation with other countries.He added that Bahrain’s foreign policy stemmed from the King’s directives and the support of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.Shaikh Mohammed expressed his appreciation for the heads of Bahrain’s diplomatic and consular missions abroad and all employees of the ministry.The minister, ministry officials and heads of Bahrain’s diplomatic and consular missions abroad expressed their appreciation for Shaikh Mohammed’s interest and support.

