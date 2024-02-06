The second day of the "Islam and Human Fraternity" conference explored crucial issues surrounding the Document on Human Fraternity, including geopolitical challenges and their implications for minority rights.

The conference is organised by Trends Research and Advisory in collaboration with the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence and the University Platform for the Study of Islam "PLURIEL".

Under the theme "The Document on Human Fraternity: An Islamic Vision for Global Coexistence and the Protection of Human Dignity" session, Dr. Muhammad Al-Bashari, Secretary-General of the World Council of Muslim Communities, underscored the document's relevance to pressing global concerns and emphasised the necessity of translating its ideas into tangible initiatives.

Imam Mohammed Tawhidi, Vice President of the International Islamic Council of Religious Scholars, lauded the UAE's efforts in fostering peace and highlighted shared values among monotheistic faiths as pillars of peace, human fraternity and coexistence.

Emmanuel Pisani, Director of the Dominican Institute of Oriental Studies (IDEO) in Cairo and France, emphasised the role of clerics in promoting brotherly relations between Muslims and Christians, combating extremism, and nurturing a culture of coexistence, drawing from the teachings of Christianity.

Father Diego Sarrió Cucarella, Dean of the Pontifical Institute for Arabic and Islamic Studies in Rome, highlighted hope as a driving force behind the Document on Human Fraternity, offering a beacon of optimism in a world marked by uncertainty. He added that there is "deep hope for a brighter future for all human beings."

Flavia Cortellesi from the University of Insubria addressed the challenges facing the document, emphasising its promotion of interfaith dialogue and the need for religious authorities to play a pivotal role in achieving its goals.

Stephen Scalet, an expert at Trends Research and Advisory, stressed the potential of interfaith dialogue in mitigating global conflicts and fostering economic and cultural ties within a framework of cooperation and creating larger economic and cultural ties for interfaith dialogue within a globally interconnected framework of cooperation, and confronting climate change.

Smaine Djelle, from the University of Algiers 3, underscored the document's significance in international affairs, particularly in promoting principles of brotherhood, tolerance, and conflict resolution rooted in religious values.

Antonio Angelucci, from the University of Insobria, Como, Italy, discussed the role of religious institutions in sustainable development, human rights advocacy, countering environmental challenges, and fighting corruption.

Dirk Ansorge, a professor at the Faculty of Philosophy and Theology in Sankt Jörgen, Frankfurt, Germany, compared approaches to protecting places of worship in secular law and religious traditions in light of the Abu Dhabi Declaration on Human Fraternity.

Researcher Mohammed Al-Dhahuri at Trends Research and Advisory explained that the Document reflects the UAE's approach to promoting cooperation and coexistence among humanity and is linked to the country's vision for its future development.

Myriam Di Marco, Professor at the Faculty of Theology, Lugano, Italy, stated that the Document is characterised by the spirit of reconciliation reflected in the subsequent Abraham Accords. She said the two initiatives reflect the need to build a shared future in which religion plays an important role, especially in the Middle East.

Michaela Neulinger of the Institute of Systematic Theology at the University of Innsbruck, Austria, emphasised the complexity of women's dignity and rights in interfaith relations, noting that the Document has provided a platform for advancing women's rights.

Amin Elias, from the Antonine University in Lebanon, highlighted the presence of the term "Fraternity" in the Quran. He mentioned Al-Azhar's efforts to modernise the concept of fraternity, connecting it to freedom of conscience, citizenship, and human rights, asserting that such endeavours, along with the mentioned documents, promote universal brotherhood.

Dr. Wael Saleh, an expert at Trends Research and Advisory, delivered a comprehensive paper suggesting that dialogue should transcend religious foundations, proposing instead a discourse centered on ethical-anthological perspectives, as a complement to interreligious and intercultural dialogue.

Trends researchers Sultan Al-Ali and Hamad Al-Hosani explained how the Human Fraternity Document states that "pluralism and differences in religion, colour, sex, race and language are wisdom for a divine will, on which God created human beings, and made it a fixed asset from which the rights of freedom of belief and freedom of difference emerged. The criminalisation of coercing people into a specific religion or culture, or imposing a civilised style shall not be accepted by the other."

Jaume Flaquer, from the Faculty of Theology at Universidad Loyola in Granada, Spain, presented findings from 30 interviews exploring the Document's societal impact and assessment, evaluating its effectiveness in shaping reality.

Ali Mustafa from the Catholic University of Lyon, France, spoke about social coexistence in the family context in Cameroon, noting that the two sides are involved in building a shared community and preserving their own identities.

Alessandro Ferrari of the University of Inseparable Studies in Como, Italy, argued against the notion of "religious minority" hindering citizenship and pluralism, suggesting the principles of the Human Fraternity Document as a solution to this challenge.

Youssef Boutaher from the École Normale Supérieure de Éture, France/University of Sidi Mohamed Ben Abdellah, Morocco, contended that achieving equal citizenship, as advocated in the declarations, requires state acknowledgement and acceptance of religious diversity.

Ardwan Mustafa Ismail of Salihuddin University emphasised the imperative of cooperation, genuine connection, and dialogue among religious communities, asserting that fraternity holds no significance without such collaboration.

Nada Amin from the University of Lumière Lyon 2 in France underscored the need for deeper coordination between Egypt's legal and constitutional frameworks to address the complexities of its religious landscape effectively.

Helene Rey from the School of Arts and Humanities at King's College London, UK, proposed reimagining the rights of ethnic and religious minorities in Iraq through feminist and postcolonial lenses, challenging traditional approaches to diversity in the region.

Virgili Thommaso of the University of Mercatorum in Italy underlined the Document's emphasis on freedom of belief, full citizenship, and equality, rejecting discrimination against minorities.

Zahra Azid Zmirli of the University of Paris, France, advocated for adopting the term "full citizenship" over "minorities," stressing the importance of embracing citizenship principles to address related issues.