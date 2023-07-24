Muscat: The General Directorate of Studies and Development at the Consumer Protection Authority (CPA) has launched Unified Contracts Initiative for several sectors in the Sultanate of Oman to ensure better services to consumers and facilitate all existing procedures in the market, with a focus on aluminium workshops, kitchens, and electrical and electronic goods.

Al Muntasir bin Salam al Harassi, Consumer Protection Department Director in Barka, says the initiative is based on basic principles to realise the goals of Oman Vision 2040 and international, regional and Arab experiences based on the Consumer Protection Law.

According to Al Harassi, the initiative's objectives are to define the rights of the suppliers and consumers during and after the purchase process and to provide the consumers safety in the market.

It also includes fighting all forms of commercial fraud, limiting negative practices, identifying problems facing the consumer and providing solutions to them, reducing complaints and problems that the consumer may face, and improving the quality of the awareness programmes offered by the Authority to the consumer.

"The initiative will be implemented in two phases. The first will focus on drafting, reviewing and approving contracts, while the second phase will apply to commercial establishments and others. There will be a follow-up mechanism to ensure the implementation of the initiative in the coming years by measuring verification indicators every year to overcome the difficulties and challenges and achieve desired results.

