Expanding its footprint across Oman, the leading supermarket chain, SPAR Oman opened its 26th store at Al Khoud.

SPAR Al Khoud has a retail space of 530 square-feet. The supermarket chain will provide the best selection of local produce combined with top-quality products from around the world. It will feature an extensive choice of food and non-food products, fresh and vegetable departments, a premium butchery, and special offers section dedicated to different product categories.

Strategically located near Sultan Qaboos University, SPAR will offer customers a premium shopping experience that combines freshness, convenience, variety, and affordability. As part of the launch celebration, a special promotion themed 'Fresh and Local' will feature special deals until the 10th of June.

Household name

“The SPAR brand has become a household name in Oman, thanks to our customers’ trust and confidence,” said M Sridhar, CEO of SPAR Oman.

He said: “Since the opening of the first SPAR store in Oman in 2014, SPAR has enjoyed exceptional growth and has continued to expand its operations. Today SPAR has become synonymous with freshness, choice, and value with superior customer service. We are actively listening to customer feedback and expanding our offerings.”

As a trusted name in the retail industry, SPAR Oman aims to be at the heart of every neighborhood, ensuring proximity to the community it serves. SPAR Oman is consistently strengthening its presence to meet consumer needs and adding a range of offerings for local Shoppers.

Customers can expect the highest standards of hygiene and friendly customer service, alongside a premium, truly international, quality shopping environment.

