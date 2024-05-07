Brands For Less (BFL) Group, the region’s leading off-price retailer in the region, has hit a major milestone with more than 120 operational stores across the GCC and Europe.

This accomplishment is a testament to the group's strong presence and continued growth in the retail industry. Established with a vision to provide quality fashion and lifestyle products at discounted prices, Brands For Less has garnered a loyal customer base and has become a preferred destination for value-conscious shoppers.

The group has been rapidly expanding into key global locations. In the past two years alone, the group has unveiled over 35 new stores exclusively in the KSA and is poised for further expansion globally. Their strategic plans include the setting up of new stores and enhanced offerings tailored specifically to cater to the consumers of each market.

Exceptional value

Sharing his journey, Toufic Kreidieh, the Executive Chairman of the Board and Group CEO of BFL Group, expressed gratitude towards customers, partners, and employees for their continuous support. He said: “We are proud of this achievement and remain committed to delivering exceptional value and service to our customers. Achieving this mark in the early months of 2024 signifies not just our growth but also the trust and loyalty of our stakeholders. We look forward to continuing this journey of expansion and innovation, driven by our dedication to providing unparalleled experiences in affordable shopping.”

Brands for Less is a one-stop destination for a range of premium and luxury items at exceptionally discounted prices. Their distinctive ‘Treasure Hunt’ model attracts customers to revisit to explore their unique collection of products.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).