Hisense, the global home appliance and consumer electronics brand, has reinforced its dedication to the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region with focus on future growth.

This commitment is evident through the strategic investments and expansion plans outlined by Hisense Group Chairman, Jia Shaoqian, during his recent visit to Dubai, UAE.

To ensure efficient distribution and meet surging demand across North Africa and the Levant, Hisense plans to establish new production facilities in the region, starting with Egypt, with the launch scheduled for late 2024.

Long-term commitment

These facilities will not only streamline logistics and expedite deliveries, but also create local jobs and contribute to the economic growth of the region. This investment in local production highlights Hisense's long-term commitment to the regional market and its vision of enhancing lives through technology.

Shaoqian conducted a roundtable meeting with the leadership of Hisense’s key business partners in the MEA region, shared his future vision, and discussed the strategic growth plan for the region. Under the leadership of Jason Ou, President of Hisense MEA, the company is charting a clear course for initiatives and plans, ensuring strengthened market presence and the delivery of superior products and services to customers across the region.

Significant market growth and expansion plans

Hisense has experienced exceptional growth in the MEA region, with business revenue doubling since 2019 and brand equity increasing by over 120% during the same period.

"Hisense is committed to bringing groundbreaking technology and high-tech innovation to households in the Middle East and Africa to uplift consumers' lives. Our growth in this region is a testament to our commitment, and we are excited to continue building on this success," said Shaoqian.

He continued: "Hisense is at a critical growth phase in its lifecycle, and soon we will become a leading global force within the industry. To accelerate this, we are expanding our core business foundations such as investment in technology innovation, R&D centres, expansion of global production bases, global brand-building sponsorship initiatives, enhancing our service network, and amplifying efficiencies in supply chain and logistics."

Strengthening partnerships and collaboration

"With the diversity and dynamic environment in the widespread MEA region, working closely with our partners in the Middle East and Africa is key to our success. This collaboration allows us to develop local strategies that leverage their expertise and market knowledge. Our goal is to create outstanding experiences and strengthen our connection with both partners and consumers in this vibrant region," said Ou.

Local R&D and production initiatives

Further demonstrating its commitment to the region, Hisense leverages its existing state-of-the-art R&D centre strategically located in Dubai Media City. This centre plays a crucial role in product development tailored to the specific needs and preferences of MEA consumers.

Enhancing consumer experience and market share

Hisense's strategic initiatives in the Middle East and Africa are designed to strengthen the connection between the brand and its customers, creating meaningful and exceptional experiences.

By investing in local R&D and production, enhancing partnerships, and leveraging advanced technology and innovations, Hisense is poised to increase its market share and solidify its position as a leader in the region’s home appliance and consumer electronics market.

