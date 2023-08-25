Premium global automotive brand Lynk & Co has launched a centre in Omani capital Muscat under a new line of auto business called ‘Mobility Auto’.

Mobility Auto, a part of Oman's Towell Auto Center, is fully committed to introducing a fresh and innovative automotive retail experience.

Lynk & Co, jointly owned by Geely and Volvo, has been steadily increasing its presence in Oman, having already introduced its acclaimed 01 and 05 models through both online and offline channels.

The new showroom displays the brand's broad range of vehicles, including the Lynk & Co 01, 05, 03, 03+, and 09, with the Lynk & Co 09 being unveiled for the first time in Oman.

Located at Ghala Heights, the centre promises an integrated experience encompassing sales, after-sales service, and spare parts. Towel Auto Centre, a trusted automotive service provider in Oman, will offer top-notch after-sales services to Lynk & Co customers.

With five design centres across different continents and a state-of-the-art research and development centre, Lynk & Co has achieved cumulative sales of over 930,000 units by July 2023.

