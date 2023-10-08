MUSCAT: Turkish luxury furniture brand Intrahome has marked its entry into Oman with the recent opening of its exclusive store in Muscat.

Inaugurated by Muhammet Hekimoğlu, ambassador of Turkiye to Oman, Intrahome rolls out an amazing range of luxury furniture solutions that combine versatility, style, aesthetics and functionality.

Located on the November 18th Street, Al Azaiba North in Muscat, the new exclusive swanky showroom, exemplifies the luxury features of Intrahome, being a spacious and trendy setup offering premium quality at great value, along with excellent customer services and dedicated support of interior designers and team of architects.

Mohammad Nadeem Azeemi and Ali Wasif Shah, both partners, with their extensive industry knowledge and deep-rooted passion for interior design and luxury furnishings, played a pivotal role in bringing the Luxury Intrahome brand to the Sultanate.

Speaking about Intrahome, Mohammad Nadeem Azeemi explains, “Our products seamlessly integrate the latest technology and designs into its products, evolving a new dimension in innovative furnishing and trends in Oman.”

On the unique selling point, Ali Wasif Shah, explains, “Intrahome retails a range of home furniture to office furniture and its unique selling point is innovation in design, luxury and comfort that makes us stand out from the competition as well as the prices we offer to our customers.”

Turgay Arsalan, CEO Intahome Turkey, is excited about the launch, “The launch of Intrahome in Oman is considered as a gift of Turkey to Oman, and indicates evidence of warmer Oman-Turkish relations. It is a revolutionary step in the right direction as Turkish furniture has seen a big demand in this region.”

Being a one-stop shop, intrahome also provides exclusive services by offering dedicated interior designing and architectural designing to ensure each project, customer requirement gets dedicated personalized attention.

