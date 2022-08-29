Bahrain will donate aid worth $50,000 to Sudan as the country battles torrential rains and floods.

The help is in line with the kingdom’s humanitarian initiatives to assist allies, said the Bahrain Red Crescent Society (BRCS) yesterday.

Torrential rains and floods have affected more than 156,000 people in Sudan, which, according to reports, is raising fears of an impending health crisis in the North African country.

A new report issued by the nation’s Civil Defence yesterday said poor infrastructure along with the rise in river levels were making it difficult to evacuate people.

At least 89 people have died and 40 others were injured in the floods.

“The society’s board of directors took the initiative to sanction this donation, which fits within the context of Bahrain’s relief efforts for the Sudanese people, who are facing challenging circumstances that call for support and assistance,” said a BRCS statement.

“Based on its extensive relationship with international relief institutions and organisations, the society also collaborates with several charities in Bahrain to provide more gifts to the benevolent Sudanese people.”

The Sudanese Civil Defence noted in its report that the devastating floods and heavy rains damaged 53,000 homes and dozens of facilities, with additional rains expected in Khartoum, Al Jazeera, Gedaref, Sennar, Kassala and Red Sea.

The report also cited the collapse of more than 53,000 houses, either completely or partially, in addition to 68 facilities, including 46 that belong to the educational sector, besides 70 stores and warehouses, death of 381 heads of livestock and the flooding of 2,730 acres of cultivated land.

It indicated that the Nile River rose at Khartoum, Shandi and Dongola stations, but decreased in the stations of Wad Madani, Atbara and Al Dim.

BRCS secretary-general Mubarak Al Hadi said that all necessary steps were taken to expedite the donation transfer quickly.

“We have also sent a letter in this regard to the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent, emphasising that we are keen to respond to the federation’s appeals and are closely monitoring the situation.

“We also received additional contributions from organisations, businesses, and people.

“Helping the Sudanese people embodies Bahrain’s policy in providing relief to the needy and mitigating the effects of this disaster, which befell tens of thousands of Sudanese whose homes were destroyed and displaced by floods.

“It is also within the framework of the Bahrain’s priority in providing relief to the afflicted around the world.”

Meanwhile, Sudanese authorities have reportedly started receiving humanitarian aid including 30 tonnes of tents for the flood-hit victims from the UAE, and health and nutrition supplies, in addition to water tanks and purification tablets to be distributed to children and most affected families from the Unicef.

At least 16 out of 18 states of Sudan face torrential floods and heavy rains, but Al Jazeera remains the hardest hit, with thousands of people forced to abandon their flooded homes from every direction.

