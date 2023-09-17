Bank ABC Group announced on Friday (September 15) a donation of $2 million in a swift move to support the flood victims in Libya following Storm Daniel, which ravaged parts of eastern Libya in recent days.

The funds will be distributed to national and international relief efforts to support the rehabilitation efforts.

Sael Al Waary, Group Chief Executive Officer of Bank ABC, said: “The entire Bank ABC Group is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life, and suffering caused by the catastrophic floods in Libya. I would like to extend our heartfelt prayers and condolences to our dear colleagues, shareholders, clients, their families, and all those impacted by this devastating situation.

“In the face of this unfolding humanitarian crisis, we stand in solidarity with the people of Libya and hope that our contribution will help speed up rescue and relief efforts in the country. Bank ABC stands as a responsible corporate citizen across the world. It is our duty to respond promptly to such unforeseen disasters and to support the recovery and rebuilding process.”

With a global footprint across 15 countries across five continents, Bank ABC is one of MENA’s largest international banks offering innovative wholesale and retail banking services. It has been operating in Libya since 1989 and is committed to supporting the communities where it has presence.

