BAHRAIN’S track record in fostering human solidarity, reinforcing bonds of kinship, and bolstering unity with neighbouring and friendly nations has been highlighted by an official from a top charity organisation.

Bahrain Red Crescent Society (BRCS) secretary-general Mubarak Al Hadi underscored the kingdom’s contributions in the field of humanitarian aid and relief, highlighting the country’s crucial role in supporting people affected by conflicts and natural disasters.

“The basic foundations of humanitarian endeavours on a global scale are grounded in principles such as tolerance, coexistence, peace, and a sense of humanity,” said Mr Al Hadi in a statement yesterday.

“The society earnestly calls upon communities across the world to amplify the importance of hands-on humanitarian work.

“Furthermore, I emphasise the urgency of fortifying the bonds of human solidarity, empathy, and equality,” he added.

This comes on the occasion of UN World Humanitarian Day, observed annually on August 19, where Mr Al Hadi reaffirmed the society’s dedication to delivering humanitarian relief to those in Bahrain and abroad, citing the relief campaign to the victims of the earthquake in Syria in February as an example.

More recently, the society generously donated $100,000, and provided medical assistance to the people of Sudan.

He also emphasised the society’s dedication to nurturing Bahraini youth through volunteering initiatives to instil in them the values of empathy.