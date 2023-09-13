A NATIONWIDE community donation drive has been launched in Bahrain to help provide relief for Morocco after Friday’s devastating earthquake.

The Bahrain Red Crescent Society (BRCS) has officially launched an appeal extending an invitation to Bahraini companies, citizens and residents who wish to show support.

The society is urging people to join hands by contributing to the fund-raising move.

“This charitable initiative falls under the umbrella of our rapid response to the urgent humanitarian appeal due to the critical humanitarian situation unfolding in Morocco,” said BRCS secretary general Mubarak Al Hadi, adding that it underscores Bahrain’s commitment to supporting its fellow nations in the Arab world.

The GDN reported on Monday that the Royal Humanitarian Foundation (RHF) is set to dispatch its first shipment of relief aid to quake-hit Moroccans this week, directed by His Majesty King Hamad.

Bahrain’s Cabinet has also expressed its condolences to Morocco over the devastating earthquake.

The death toll from the 6.8 magnitude quake that struck in the High Atlas Mountains late on Friday yesterday stood at 2,901, with 5,530 people injured, but those figures looked likely to rise.

Many survivors of Morocco’s most powerful earthquake in over a century were struggling in makeshift shelters yesterday after a fourth night outside, with rescuers yet to reach remote mountain villages which suffered some of the worst devastation.

The BRCS has assured supporters that it will leverage its vast organisational expertise and more than 50 years of experience in the field of relief and humanitarian efforts.

It will also utilise its robust regional and international networks to ensure the efficient and effective delivery of vital supplies to the intended recipients in Morocco as quickly as possible.

Tents for shelter, food, hygiene materials and other essential items can be quickly sourced closer to the area, as survivors await shipments of goods to arrive from abroad.

The public donations will underscore the shared values of ‘compassion, responsibility, goodwill, generosity and empathy for our fellow brethren facing adversity’, the charity champions added.

To facilitate contributions, the BRCS is accepting financial donations via its bank account with the IBAN number BH71NBOB00000099071185. Donations can also be made through the BenefitPay application, using the mobile number 39051933.

Additionally, individuals may make contributions directly at the society’s headquarters in the Diplomatic Area, where cash, cheques, debit cards, and credit cards are accepted.

For further inquiries or information, please contact the society at 17293171.

The BRCS in May this year contributed aid to those affected by another earthquake that hit Syria and Türkiye in February.

