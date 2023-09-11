The Royal Humanitarian Foundation (RHF) is set to dispatch the first shipment of relief aid to quake-hit Moroccans this week.

His Majesty King Hamad had directed the RHF to dispatch urgent humanitarian aid to Morocco to help alleviate people’s suffering in the aftermath of the earthquake.

RHF secretary general Dr Mustafa Al Sayed praised the support of the government, headed by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, and the follow-up of the King’s representative for humanitarian work and youth affairs Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

He said that the first humanitarian relief aid consignment would be dispatched this week, stressing co-ordination with Moroccan authorities and the Foreign Ministry to reach quake-hit victims.

He commended the initiative of BDF Commander-in-Chief Field Marshal Shaikh Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa in co-operation with the RHF to provide all necessary logistic assistance.

“The foundation, led by Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, will spare no efforts to support quake-affected people and help alleviate their suffering,” he said, adding that the relief aid would be dispatched according to Moroccans’ needs.