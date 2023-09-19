BAHRAIN has dispatched humanitarian aid worth $1 million to help victims of devastating floods in Libya that have claimed the lives of more than 11,000 people.The 40 tonnes of much-needed aid including food, medical supplies and material for shelter were collected and sent by the Royal Humanitarian Foundation (RHF) following the directives of His Majesty King Hamad.

A team from the RHF accompanied the shipment that took off on a flight from Bahrain International Airport early this morning.At least 11,300 people have died, and another 10,100 are missing from the coastal city of Derna one week after Storm Daniel hit northeastern Libya, the UN Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported on Saturday.An estimated 170 people have been killed as a result of the flooding elsewhere in the country, and more than 40,000 people have been displaced, the UN report added, citing the latest data from International Organisation for Migration.

Figures are expected to rise as search-and-rescue efforts continue to look for survivors.RHF board of trustees chairman and His Majesty’s representative for humanitarian work and youth affairs Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa said Bahrain would always extend help to victims of humanitarian crises.“His Majesty King Hamad, the RHF honorary president, leads all humanitarian initiatives to brothers, friends, those devastated by disasters, and anyone in need across the world,” said Shaikh Nasser.“Bahrain will continue to work in solidarity with the international community out of its brotherly and humane commitments,” he added.“We have to praise the Cabinet led by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, for supporting all initiatives intended to help others.“We stand with the Libyan people in their time of need.”RHF secretary-general Dr Mustafa Al Sayed said the King’s directives to send an urgent shipment were a continuation of royal initiatives to support the needy across the world.“The urgent aid has been mobilised in partnership with the Foreign, Interior, Health, and Finance and National Economy Ministries,” he said.

RHF board of trustees vice-chairman Shaikh Adnan Al Qattan supervised the loading of the items at the airport yesterday.“The aid worth $1m is the first batch to help those affected by the floods in Libya,” said Shaikh Al Qattan.“The 40-tonnes were assembled quickly because everyone worked to make it possible ... from the King to the people of Bahrain,” he added.Health Ministry Under-Secretary Dr Waleed Al Manea said more shipments would be sent if needed.“Bahrain is always quick in extending relief initiatives and we are working to send more aid depending on the need,” he said.“It’s too early to say if Bahrain would work with other countries to provide medical services or send medics to Libya, it depends on other arrangements,” he added.On Saturday, 29 metric tonnes of health supplies arrived in Benghazi, Libya, from the WHO Global Logistics Hub in Dubai, UAE. It includes essential medicines, trauma and emergency surgery supplies, and medical equipment. There are also body bags for the safe and dignified movement and burial of the deceased.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).