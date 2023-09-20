Seventh planeload of aid left Kuwait to hurricane-struck Libya on Wednesday with tons of relief equipment and medical supplies onboard.

The relief air bridge extended by Kuwait to Libyan people comes as directed by political leadership and instructions of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and the continuous observation of Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Sabah Deputy Director of the Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) Anwar Al-Hasawi told KUNA that Kuwait's humanitarian support stems from the keenness of its political leadership and commitment to international agreements in providing all types of support to those affected around the world.

Al-Hasawi affirmed that KRCS is in constant contact with its Libyan counterpart regarding their medical needs, and expressed his appreciation to the Ministries of Health, Foreign Affairs, and Defense for the constant communication, providing and meeting the needs of Libyan people.

The first batch of supplies took off from Kuwait last Wednesday, the second on Thursday and the third, fourth and fifth following, all carrying tons of necessary materials on board.

Since disaster struck last Sunday, perhaps the largest catastrophe to hit Libya in 30 years, leaving in its wake thousands dead and others missing and injured, Kuwaiti humanitarian bodies hastened to rile up efforts and provide urgent relief to the Libyan people.

