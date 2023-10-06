His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has ordered a third airlift of relief aid mobilised by Dubai’s International Humanitarian City (IHC) to Benghazi, Libya, as part of ongoing efforts to support people affected by the escalating humanitarian crisis triggered by the devastating impact of Storm Daniel.

The relief mission, employing a Boeing 747 aircraft, took off from Dubai World Central Airport early Friday morning. On board were over 90 metric tonnes of vital aid, including essential shelter materials, kitchen sets, blankets, jerricans, and other crucial relief items provided by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

Amidst the increasing scale of destruction and the growing number of missing people in eastern Libya, which necessitated a prompt and robust response from the global aid community, Giuseppe Saba, CEO of Dubai's International Humanitarian City, reiterated the commitment to aiding vulnerable populations during times of crisis.

He stated, “Emphasising our dedication to providing essential assistance to the global humanitarian community striving to address the rapidly escalating needs of thousands of individuals, this marks the third Benghazi-bound airlift facilitated by IHC in the past three weeks. Aligned with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai’s International Humanitarian City remains steadfast in its mission to support those in need and advance the collaborative endeavours of international humanitarian responders in swiftly and efficiently preserving lives."

Khaled Khalifa, Senior Advisor and UNHCR’s Representative to the GCC countries said, “We are grateful for our humanitarian partnership with the International Humanitarian City, and the continued support for the ongoing emergency response in Libya. This airlift from Dubai included 35 metric tonnes of emergency supplies to support people affected by the tragedy.”

He added, “The generous contribution of IHC through covering the transportation costs helps bolster our efforts in distributing relief items to the worst-affected areas in the east of the country.”

Ilir Caushaj, IFRC Head of Global Logistics Hub Dubai, said, “In partnership with Dubai’s International Humanitarian City, we are continuing the air bridge operation in airlifting humanitarian aid to Libya as we dispatched 55 metric tonnes of relief items. We participated in facilitating the arrival of the aircraft to Benghazi airport, which carried IFRC's third air shipment from the Dubai hub of household kits, blankets, kitchen sets, and water sanitation kits, for an additional 12,500 most-in-need people who have lost their families and homes in the affected areas.”

This relief airlift was made possible through the Global Humanitarian Impact Fund, a resource established and mobilised by IHC to support critical humanitarian missions across the globe.

Last month, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum ordered the activation of the relief air bridge to dispatch aid shipments to the individuals affected by the major humanitarian crisis in flood-devastated eastern Libya. Since then, IHC has extended its support to transport relief supplies for five prominent international humanitarian organisations.