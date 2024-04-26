RIYADH — The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs has endorsed the findings of a report by the Independent Committee assessing the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

The report highlights UNRWA’s crucial role in delivering relief and developmental support to Palestinian refugees.

The ministry has called for sustained commitment from donor countries to ensure UNRWA can continue its operations effectively amid ongoing challenges, including violations of international laws due to the Israeli occupation. This support is essential for alleviating the suffering of Palestinian refugees across the region.

