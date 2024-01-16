MANAMA - The Kingdom of Bahrain is participating in the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF), taking place from 15th to 19th January, under the theme "Rebuilding Trust."

According to the Bahrain News Agency (BNA), the Kingdom's delegation is led by Sheikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, the Bahraini Minister of Finance and National Economy.

The forum's agenda includes discussions on security concerns, the formulation of economic frameworks to generate employment opportunities, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), and the promotion of a unified strategy for achieving a carbon-neutral world to foster sustainability.