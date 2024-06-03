His Excellency Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Minister of Finance and National Economy, and Chairman of Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat), the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Bahrain, affirmed the solid ties between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the People’s Republic of China highlighting the ongoing growth and advancement in various fields.

This announcement was made following Mumtalakat’s signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with China Investment Cooperation (CIC) to explore potential investment opportunities.

The agreement was reached during the state visit of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, President of the 23rd Arab Summit, and the accompanying official delegation’s visit to China.

The MoU was signed by Shaikh Salman and Mr. Peng Chun, the Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of CIC.

Shaikh Salman highlighted that the signing of this MoU reflects both parties’ commitment to enhancing cooperation, fostering stronger ties, and realising the two countries’ shared visions and as pirations.

He noted that the MoU seeks to strengthen collaboration between Mumtalakat and CIC through the establishment of strategic partnerships, the exchange of expertise, and the exploration of investment opportunities that would contribute to enhancing economic cooperation between the two countries.

This agreement highlights Mumtalakat’s ongoing commitment to pursuing investments in key sectors that promote job creation and economic diversification, in line with Bahrain’s Vision 2030 objectives.

