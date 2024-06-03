Bahrain’s efforts to empower women economically have yielded positive results earning the kingdom an advanced place according to an international report.

The Women, Business and the Law 2024 (WBL 2024) has shown Bahrain achieving a significant increase of 30.6 per cent in the WBL 2.0 index compared to 2018.

The report, issued by the World Bank, covers 190 economies and evaluates laws and regulations that influence women’s empowerment in the economic field.

According to the report, when it comes to laws affecting women’s pay and laws affecting the size of a woman’s pension, Bahrain obtains a perfect score (100 out of 100).

The pay indicator witnessed the highest increase (100pc) while the workplace and pension indicators have gone up by 50pc. The marriage indicator rose by 20pc and the entrepreneurship one by 25pc.

The report reviewed the experts’ opinions regarding laws and legislation in the work field and the supportive frameworks for that. Those opinions were collected in a survey on women’s rights in countries covered by the report.

The WBL 2.0 expert opinions score for Bahrain (92.5 out of 100) is higher than the global average (65.7) and higher than the Middle East and North Africa regional average (66.0).

When it comes to expert opinions on freedom of movement, women’s decisions to work, women’s work after having children, women starting and running a business, women’s property and inheritance and women’s pensions, Bahrain obtains a perfect score (100 out of 100).

The results of the WBL 2024 report are a new assertion that women in Bahrain enjoy full rights and gains within the comprehensive development process led by His Majesty King Hamad with the support of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

They also testify to openness, civilisation and awareness characterising the Bahraini society, which have earned the kingdom an advanced position and contributed to achieving gender balance.

The results also reflect the efforts made by the Supreme Council for Women, under the presidency of Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, wife of His Majesty, in the field of advancing Bahraini women, consolidating equal opportunities and integrating women’s needs in development.