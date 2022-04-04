The Arab Parliament as well as GCC leaders have welcomed the statement issued by the United Nations Special Envoy to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, which includes the announcement of a two-month humanitarian truce starting from today (April 3), stressing that it is a real opportunity to resume the political process and alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people, reported SPA.

In a statement on Friday, Parliament considered the positive atmosphere of the Yemeni-Yemeni consultations hosted in the capital, Riyadh, and under the auspices of the GCC, as a great opportunity for Yemenis to restore the state, praising at the same time the efforts of Saudi Arabia to restore stability in Yemen and end the suffering of the Yemeni people.

The Arab Parliament called on the Houthi militias to comply with and respect the armistice, and to deal with the ongoing discussions regarding proposals for the next steps.

The truce announcement was made by the UN special envoy Hans Grundberg on Friday, on the second day of peace talks in Riyadh.

"The parties accepted to halt all offensive military air, ground and maritime operations inside Yemen and across its borders," his statement said.

Fuel ships will be allowed passage into the rebel-held port of al-Hudaydah on the Red Sea, and commercial flights will be able to operate from the airport in the rebel-held capital Sanaa. Roads into the besieged south-western city of Taiz would also be opened, added the UN envoy.

In Riyadh, the GCC Secretary-General for Arab States Dr Naif Falah Mubarak Al Hajraf welcomed the Yemeni truce that puts an halt to all forms of military operations inside Yemen and on the Saudi borders - in accordance with the detailed and announced arrangements by the Special Envoy and under the auspices of the United Nations to provide the appropriate environment and ground to reduce the escalation, reach a political settlement of the conflict between the Yemeni parties, and achieve comprehensive peace.

The GCC Secretary-General affirmed that the issuance of this declaration comes as an affirmation of the importance the international community attaches to the Yemeni crisis, praising the efforts of the Special UN Envoy in declaring the truce, which comes in the context of the KSA's initiative to end the Yemeni crisis to reach a comprehensive political solution, announced in March 2021, too.

