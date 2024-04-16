British Ambassador to Kuwait Belinda Lewis has affirmed the depth and strength of British- Kuwaiti relations, which she described as historic and advanced at all levels and various areas of cooperation; indicating the current year is considered a very special year as the two countries celebrate the 125th anniversary of their partnership with several activities reflective of the essence of bilateral relations, reports Al-Anba daily. In an exclusive interview with the daily, Lewis said the total volume of trade exchange between the two countries is estimated at GBP5 billion annually. She revealed that the Kuwaiti investments in the United Kingdom are enormous — among the oldest investments in the world as they started in February 1953 in London.

She added this reflects the mutual trust between the two countries. She stated that defense cooperation between the two countries is ancient, disclosing that 30 short-term training teams will visit Kuwait in 2024. She stressed that Kuwait, with its calm diplomacy and pioneering mediation, maintains its long-standing tradition of non-interference in the affairs of other countries and is interested in various affairs of the region, while praising the role it plays. She added Kuwaiti women play a vital role in the advancement and progress of their country; as they are more educated than other women in the region and have had many successes, with a distinguished presence at the level of leadership positions.

Exchange

She asserted: “We put great importance on cultural exchange between the two countries to provide a better basis for common understanding. Indeed, it is an important bridge of communication between the two friendly countries. The United Kingdom has a rich and diverse culture, as does Kuwait. Hence, we find that the partnership between the two countries has resulted in a common British- Kuwaiti culture; as British goods are present in the Kuwaiti markets and many Kuwaitis are studying in British universities and academic institutions. We have excellent relationship in many fields.”



Asked about the Kuwaitis studying in her country, she revealed: “Academic cooperation between the two countries is historic. The United Kingdom is considered one of the favorite study and academic destinations for Kuwaitis. I have personally seen several Kuwaitis who are around 80 years old and they told me that they obtained bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees from British universities in various specializations such as Medicine, Engineering, Economics and Cybersecurity.



Thousands of Kuwaitis are currently studying in the United Kingdom in many academic and scientific fields. We are happy with this turnout and are keen on increasing their number. We welcome Kuwaiti investments in our country and encourage them to benefit from the distinctive and safe investment climate and great facilities, but I advise them to look at investment opportunities outside London, which have many investment opportunities, especially in the real estate sector. They must go to the United Kingdom and see the situation in person and meet the potential partners.”

