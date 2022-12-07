DUBAI -- Al Jalila Foundation has launched a new cycle of grants to support cancer research in the UAE and announced that applications are open until 16th January, 2023.

The new cycle, which will award grants to UAE-based scientists, is in line with the vision of the Dubai Academic Health Corporation (DAHC) to advance health for humanity.

It also reinforces Dubai’s position as a leading destination in the field of medical education, research and scientific innovation.

Al Jalila Foundation is inviting applications to conduct a two-year cancer research study to address local and regional needs. The new grant cycle will provide up to AED300,000 to support basic science, translational and clinical research projects.

The grants are available to UAE nationals and residents, provided they conduct the research in the UAE.

Applicants should also be holding positions at universities, research or clinical institutions in the UAE.

According to the Foundation, the applications will be assessed through an independent, international peer review process that will be overseen by a scientific advisory committee.

The committee will consist of specialised experts in the region, who will work with the international peer review panel, to award research grants to the most deserving scientists.

Dr. Amer Al Zarooni, Vice President of Administration and Professional Services of MBRU and Acting CEO of the Al Jalila Foundation, said, “Al Jalila Foundation’s latest grant cycle, which is in line with DAHC’s ‘Patient First’ mission, will further support our efforts to advance scientific discovery and promote better health outcomes to improve the wellbeing of cancer patients in the UAE. The Foundation’s investment in medical research reaffirms our commitment to the UAE’s long-term healthcare strategy. By supporting talented scientists, we are investing in the next generation of innovators in health sciences and paving the way for medical breakthroughs to transform lives.”

Since 2013, Al Jalila Foundation has awarded more than AED28 million in research grants in a number of areas including cancer, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.

Scientists interested to apply for a research grant can visit Al Jalila Foundation’s website https://www.aljalilafoundation.ae/what-we-do/research/seed-grants/