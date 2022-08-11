Bahrain recorded a 38 per cent increase in visitor arrivals in the second quarter of this year compared to the first quarter, according to latest statistics.

This indicates that the tourism sector recovery rate has reached 82pc compared to the pre-pandemic period, specifically Q2 2019.

The Tourism Ministry added that the nation’s hospitality and hotel sector witnessed a staggering 422pc increase in business, while the total tourism revenues during the same period also increased by 562pc, compared to the same period last year.

The latest data released by the Tourism Statistics Survey at the Information and eGovernment Authority (iGA) affirms that Bahrain’s tourism sector is on the right track to make a full recovery post pandemic, said Tourism Minister Fatima Al Sairafi.

“The number of visitor arrivals to Bahrain in the second quarter of 2022 (April to June) has increased by 38pc compared to the first quarter, as per the latest statistics issued by the iGA,” said a ministry statement yesterday.

“The tourism recovery rate reached 82pc compared to the pre-pandemic period, specifically Q2 of 2019.

“The hospitality and hotel sector recorded 2,973,000 nights of tourism during the second quarter of this year, compared to 569,000 nights of tourism in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 422pc.

“Total tourism revenues during the same period amounted to BD330.4 million, an increase of 562pc over the same period last year, when total tourism revenues amounted to BD49.9m.”

The GDN reported in June of a staggering 984pc increase in the number of tourists arriving in Bahrain in the first quarter of this year, compared to the same period last year.

iGA said the kingdom received nearly 1.7 million visitors in Q1 2022, against 152,000 in Q1 2021. The jump followed the easing of Covid-19 related travel restrictions as global passenger movement picked up in an effort to reach the 2019 levels.

The upward trajectory is the result of the nation’s investment in the right tourism strategy and by participating in many activities regionally and internationally, added Ms Al Sairafi.

“Bahrain is moving in the right path towards full recovery of tourism sector,” she said.

“These encouraging results reflect the fruitful efforts of promoting the Bahraini tourism sector regionally and internationally through its participation in many external activities during the past period.

“It is important to restore the vital role of this sector in supporting the national economy, diversifying its sources and creating job opportunities, within the framework of the effective implementation of Bahrain’s tourism strategy 2022-2026.

“We are confident in the ability of the sector to continue to record a steady increase in the number of tourists, the number of hotel nights and occupancy rates in general, with the almost complete lifting of restrictions on the movement of tourism and travel around the world, on one hand, and the current and future programmes organised by the authority in partnership with private tourism sector, on the other hand”.

The GDN reported in June that the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibition Authority (BTEA) had signed 75 agreements with tour operators in Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Spain and Italy, and opened a special office at Bahrain International Airport to welcome and guide tourists.

Other key initiatives included the launch of an electronic system to link hotels and restaurants to authorities to help gather accurate statistics, and the launch of listing local events.

Future plans include a fully-featured software for tourism in Bahrain, along with tours of the Manama Suq, the new Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Centre in Sakhir with 70pc of its construction completed and slated to open later this year, Bahrain Bay Beach, Galali Beach and the diving park.

The world’s largest underwater theme park, the BD2.5m Dive Bahrain, is also set to reopen next year following a revamp.

The Covid-19 pandemic affected the tourism industry globally, with Bahrain suffering an estimated BD1bn blow as a result of the outbreak and the restrictions put in place to help prevent its spread, Bahrain officials have said previously.

