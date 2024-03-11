The Areen masterpan will establish the project as a leading high-end destination for living, hospitality, entertainment and commerce.

She was received by Al Areen Holding Company managing director Shaikh Mohammed bin Duaij Al Khalifa, chief executive Dr Ahlem Zainal, chief executive for marketing and sales Ahmed Khalfan and officials.

The minister praised the masterplan and its wide-ranging recreational, entertainment and shopping experiences, stressing support of the ministry and Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) to the project.

“The Areen project and other touristic attractions contribute to accelerating the tourism and economic development momentum in the Sakhir area, in particular, which encompasses tourist, sports and entertainment facilities such as Exhibition World Bahrain, the Bahrain International Circuit, and Dana Theatre,” she said.

“We bank on these tourism projects implemented by the private sector and strongly support them given their importance in diversifying the tourism product in Bahrain, developing the sector, and achieving the ambitious goals of Bahrain Tourism Strategy 2022-2026,” she added.

The minister was informed during a tour of the project about its main facilities, stressing that the masterplan will bring about a quality change in the kingdom by providing a global recreational destination.

Shaikh Mohammed expressed utmost thanks and gratitude to the minister for her unwavering keenness to further enhance Bahrain’s status in the tourism field. “We are studying many proposals and projects to be part of the Areen masterplan, which will be distinguished by its unique quality of being the first of its kind in the kingdom,” he said.

