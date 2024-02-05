Bahrain's national carrier Gulf Air last night (February 3) launched its inaugural flights to the ancient Saudi city of AlUla in partnership with Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU).

Announcing the new direct flights, Gulf Air said it will be implemented in two phases - as a winter destination until March 6, and as a summer destination from April 13 to 24 to the AlUla International Airport

The new seasonal destination will be operated through Gulf Air’s A320neo aircraft, which will provide passengers with the opportunity to discover AlUla as a cultural destination with its distinctive history, scenery and exciting activities, said the carrier in its statement.

On arrival, Gulf Air's debut flight received a grand welcome, with senior officials of the RCU and the airport officials joining the celebrations, thus marking the commencement of direct connectivity between Bahrain and the ancient Saudi city.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).