Major tourism projects worth millions of dinars, including sea taxis and other waterfront attractions, are in the works, as reported earlier by the GDN.Tourism Minister Fatima Al Sairafi told MPs that plans were continuously upgraded and updated to meet set targets by 2026.“The BD4.7 million Bahrain Bay Beach project covering an area of 173,000 square metres, and infrastructure services for the public beach site stretching 600 metres, are set to be completed in the second quarter of 2024,” said Ms Al Sairafi.She was responding to a question by MP Hassan Ibrahim on tourism projects, initiatives and programmes.“Under the bay project, we have four subplots that have been leased for coral clubs and other maritime activities,” she added.

“The massive BD20m Galali Seafront Project, covering an area of 100,000sqm, will include water sports activity venues, clubs, pitches and shops, alongside food trucks and café areas and many other attractions.“The sea taxi project will be operational this year and a specialised company has been hired to oversee it.”Ms Al Sairafi said a partnership programme to promote historic and traditional sites and handicrafts had been launched between the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) and the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities (Baca).“We are working with the Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture Ministry to promote the Bahraini Farmers Market too,” she said. “Work is ongoing to promote Bahrain’s attractions in the Saudi Arabian market, besides catering to those interested in visiting the kingdom from around the globe.”Meanwhile, the minister pointed out that 150 violations were recorded in various tourist facilities last year.

“There has been a slight increase in violations in tourism facilities with 25 more reported last year compared to 2022,” said Ms Al Sairafi.She revealed this while responding to a question by MP Hassan Bukhammas. She also said that there were 137 tourist facilities in both Juffair and Adliya and they included hotels, furnished apartments, restaurants and tour offices.Housing and Urban Planning Minister Amna Al Romaihi also responded to two questions by MPs Muneer Suroor and Mohammed Janahi on housing requests with the authorities.“There are 2,111 housing requests from Northern Governorate constituency seven residents and 749 from Capital Governorate constituency one,” said the minister. “We are working on other housing projects and schemes too,” she added.

