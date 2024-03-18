BAHRAIN will soon announce a number of inter-GCC tourism packages, aimed at attracting a greater number of visitors as part of an integrated regional tourism ecosystem, Tourism Minister Fatima Al Sairafi said last night.

She was speaking as a number of events and festivities running until the end of the year were unveiled, under a slogan designating Manama as the Gulf Tourism Capital for 2024.

The extensive calendar of tourism and entertainment dates were announced by the Tourism Ministry, Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) and the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities (Baca).

The first of these events to be launched is Manama Nights, a scenic outdoor festival set to kick off tonight, and will run every day till the end of Ramadan.

Located outside the Bahrain National Theatre, Manama Nights will include food vendors, a mini-market featuring local businesses, live music and more.

Last October, Manama was named as the capital of Gulf Tourism for the year 2024 at a meeting of GCC Tourism Ministers held in Oman.

“Bahrain continues to encourage tourism from other GCC countries, and promote the Arabian Gulf to the rest of the world as a united tourism front,” BTEA chief executive Sara Buhijji told the GDN.

“It will be easier for overseas tourists to visit Bahrain and neighbouring countries as a package, instead of just passing through each of them individually.”

Ms Buhijji highlighted recent agreements between Bahrain and tourism sector officials in Saudi Arabia, along with a push for co-operation when it comes to cruises and tour operators across the GCC.

“In all of these occasions, the private sector is our partner in making the events successful, through tourism packages and unique promotions, along with Ramadan programmes.”

According to the Tourism Ministry, the forthcoming Manama: 2024 Gulf Tourism Capital events align with Bahrain’s Tourism Strategy 2022-2026, aimed at diversifying and amplifying the sector’s contribution to the national economy.

Meanwhile, Manama Nights kicks off today along with a fun-filled schedule of Ramadan activities and festivities, plus a collection of iftar packages and hotel offers.

It is open every day beginning at 8pm, and ending at 12am on weekdays and 1am on weekends.

Other events in the ‘Ramadan in Bahrain’ schedule include Gergaoon events held by the Capital, Muharraq, Northern and Southern Municipalities, and traditional game nights at Manama Suq.

Other locations of ‘Ramadan in Bahrain’ include Suq Al Baraha, Budaiya Botanical Gardens, Bahrain Harbour and various shopping centres around he country.

These events can be found on calendar.bh or @calendar.bh on Instagram, while the 2024 Capital of Gulf Tourism dates will be announced today.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).