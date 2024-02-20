BAHRAIN’S jetties could be turned into attractive tourist destinations under new modernisation plans that include ferries, recreational fishing and maritime sports.The Northern Municipal Council yesterday unanimously approved a proposal by councillor Mohammed Al Dossary to develop jetties not only for use by the fishermen but also promote it as proper investment projects.

The plan includes ferries, restaurants, aqua-themed parks and other facilities.Bahrain’s major jetties are located at Sitra, Budaiya, Galali, Hidd and Muharraq and Mr Al Dossary said the proposal could first be implemented in Budaiya as it’s ready to offer such attractions.“Jetties shouldn’t be used as warehouses or docking areas for fishermen,” said Mr Al Dossary.“Investment is the way forward to put a place to the best use, and jetties across the world appeal to tourists as they have a range of facilities for recreation,” he added.“We don’t want to replicate the same projects; we need to do things in our own unique way. I believe ferry service would be the biggest attraction since traditional wooden boats can be used for the purpose.”Mr Al Dossary suggested that jetties could have traditional cafés and restaurants offering local drinks and seafood dishes.“They can also host centres for a fishing expedition, scuba diving or snorkelling, besides featuring new entertainment activities like hot air balloons and kite flying,” he said.

“There are a number of sea-themed projects that investors could consider; at the moment as we start work following the approval of our proposal, any idea that would turn the jetties from their current appalling state into something better is excellent, even if it is below our expectations.”Mr Al Dossary alleged that most of the jetties were currently being neglected and used by fishermen as docking areas and warehouses.“The Fisherman’s Wharf in San Francisco is one of the busiest tourist destinations in the world with it offering simple attractions, but they cater to everyone’s tastes, from children to adults,” he said. “That’s what we need as Bahrain seeks to attract more tourists to its coasts.”However, council chairman Dr Sayed Shubbar Al Wedaie suggested that the modernisation of jetties should be left to the authorities concerned.“We want jetties to become attractive and we should only present ideas that are implementable,” he added.“For example, ferries or recreational fishing are good attractions, but we shouldn’t tell authorities that it must be done through a wooden boat when there are boats built using other materials.”

The GDN earlier reported that Bahrain’s tourist and active jetties are set to be linked through a maritime transportation network featuring sea taxis. Industry and Commerce Minister Abdulla Fakhro had shared the plan with the same council in October during his tenure as acting Tourism Minister.He added that the new logistic tourism experience would provide nationals, residents and visitors with an alternative transportation method.It came in response to a proposal by the council to revamp jetties, while constructing new ones, mainly in Budaiya.“We will review the idea of having a new jetty in Budaiya that suits the sea taxis project as part of the wider network,” Mr Fakhro said. “However, it will be subject to future plans as we expand on this new tourism experience aimed at providing an alternative transportation method for nationals, residents and tourists,” he added.Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture Ministry marine resource’s fishing jetties supervisor Waleed Al Mahmeed earlier told the GDN that a study was underway to privatise jetties. He added that it currently costs around BD4 million to construct an average-sized jetty and the cost of annual maintenance and repairs can add up to 20 per cent of that amount – BD800,000.Mr Al Mahmeed stressed that despite the installation of surveillance cameras in three of Bahrain’s 11 jetties, issues of vandalism continue to plague their operations.mohammed@gdnmedia.bh

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).