The world's largest high-altitude wind project officially commenced operations in Tibet on Monday, China Media Group reported.

Located 4,650 meters above sea level in Nagchu, the 200 million kilowatt-hour Omatingga farm can meet the annual power needs of over 200,000 residents once fully connected.

Staff emphasised its New Year launch, starting work joyfully in the early morning. The project plays an exemplary role in boosting research, deployment and scaling of high-altitude wind turbines.

A 50-megawatt solar installation also recently came online in Lhokha at a record-setting altitude, expected to supply nearly 4,000 households daily.

To aid efficiency, some developments leverage digital techniques like panoramic systems that enable real-time construction and operations monitoring, prompt risk response and eventual automated upkeep.

The effective harnessing of Tibet's intense solar resources not only provides cleaner electricity but also fresh employment opportunities. One state power company sponsored staff training and guaranteed jobs.

"I can now independently operate most plants with the credentials obtained," said Sherab Sangmo, a local resident hired after her course.