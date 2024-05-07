PHOTO
China's state planner signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Airbus on deepening aviation cooperation, Chinese state media Xinhua reported on Tuesday.
President Xi Jinping and his French counterpart President Emmanuel Macron, released joint statements and reached interdepartmental agreements on several areas including artificial intelligence, the Middle East and agriculture during his trip to France, the Xinhua news agency said. (Repreoting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)