PHOTO
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund achieved gains of SR1.1 billion ($2.9 million) after the strong market debut of the Saudi Tadawul Group.
Tadawul shares rose more than 14 percent during its first trading session following its initial public offering on Wednesday Dec. 8.
The price reached SR119 ($31.7), fluctuating between an intraday high of SR127.6 and a low of SR115.4, according to a bourse filing.
PIF now owns 84 million shares of the company's 120 million shares, with the remaining 36 million shares offered for IPO, according to Al-Eqtisadiah paper.
The fund’s share in Tadawul Group is the seventh largest of its holdings in the Saudi Market, in terms of market value, and the second in terms of ownership percentage, Al Arabiya reported.
Copyright: Arab News © 2021 All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.