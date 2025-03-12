Jakarta: Indonesia's tourism authorities on Tuesday reminded various parties organizing events in the country to pay closer attention to waste management to maintain a clean and sustainable environment.

Vinsensius Jemadu, deputy for development of activity organizers at Indonesia's Ministry of Tourism, said that the tourism sector has shifted toward quality tourism.

He emphasized the need for event organizers and promoters to understand this trend and recognize the importance of maintaining cleanliness in and around event areas.

"We are moving toward sustainability, which includes waste management and visitor management, both of which need to be handled effectively. Cleanliness is a key factor that tourists consider when visiting a country," Jemadu said during a press conference in Jakarta, as reported by local media.

He advised all event organizers planning events in Indonesia to consult with the Ministry of Tourism on technical aspects beforehand. This would allow the ministry to provide input and recommendations to minimize environmental harm.

Indonesia is actively advancing its waste management agenda, intending to achieve 100 percent waste management by 2029. According to data from the Ministry of Environment, the country generated 32.6 million tons of waste across 301 districts and cities in 2024, with 40.34 percent of it remaining unmanaged.

