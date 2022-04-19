ArabFinance: Delivery platform Mrsool Egypt is set to offer e-payment services on its app through cooperation with another company in the third quarter (Q3) of 2022, Hapi Journal reported on April 17th, citing Country Manager – Egypt Karim Gamal.

The trial version of Mrsool e-payment service is under development, Gamal noted.

Moreover, he revealed that the company is considering launching point-of-sale (PoS) machines in Q3 2022, noting that 50 machines will be offered in the first phase.

The company is also studying offering installment payment services for customers this year through one of the companies operating within that sector in Egypt, he added.

Mrsool has a presence in 11 Egyptian governorates and is seeking to expand in the Delta region, Gamal said.

The number of Mrsool customers currently amounts to 1.7 million and the company is planning to increase the number to 3 million by the end of 2022, Gamal remarked.