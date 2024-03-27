Amazon.eg, the leading online retailer in Egypt, will launch six-month installment plans with 0% interest, in collaboration with three major banks, with the Eid Sale event kicking off on March 28th exclusively for Amazon Prime members, as per an emailed press release.

The sale event will extend its offerings to all amazon.eg customers starting from March 29th until April 6th.

Savings will be abundant during this sale, with discounts of up to 50% available across a diverse array of products from both local and international brands.

Over 30 categories will be featured in the sale, encompassing fashion, kitchen and home appliances, electronics, and more.

For Amazon.eg Prime members who also hold Banque Misr credit cards, they can enjoy a 25% discount of up to EGP 300.

Prime members can also benefit from fast and free shipping, coupled with convenient six-month installment plans with 0% interest on Banque Misr credit cards.

Customers holding Commercial International Bank (CIB) cards can opt for longer-term installment plans, with 0% interest spread over 12 months.

Similarly, Credit Agricole cardholders can enjoy six-month installment plans with 0% interest, adding flexibility to their shopping experience.

Furthermore, Etisalat Cash customers are in for a treat, receiving a 20% discount coupon of up to EGP100 to further enhance their savings.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).