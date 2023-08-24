Egypt’s exports from electronic trade (e-trade) rose from 0.2% to 2.9% of total exports during the period between 2011 and 2021, topping Arab counties, the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) revealed in a press release.

Meanwhile, the country came in first place among Arab countries regarding imports of e-trade which went up to 3.5% from 4.8% of total exports.

Egypt ranked 109th globally and 13th among Arab countries in 2020 according to the eTrade Readiness Assessments issued by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

The number of fixed-line subscribers reached 11 million in 2021, while mobile phone users amounted to 103.5 million.

Mobile internet users stood at 63.4 million in 2021, whereas the number internet users via USB modems was 2.1 million.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).