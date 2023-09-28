Egypt - Two companies affiliated to Egypt Post, Post for Investment and Post Distribution Company, have signed a contract to invest in the Roaderz platform, a crowdsourcing platform that connects delivery service providers and e-commerce and retail service providers, with a shareholding of 40%.

The investment contract was signed by Post for Investment and Post Distribution Company, both affiliated to Egypt Post, and witnessed by Sherif Farouk, Chairperson of Egypt Post, on Tuesday.

Farouk said that the investment is part of Egypt Post’s strategy to develop and increase its investments in promising companies and projects in various sectors, especially the financial and logistical services sectors. He said that the investment aims to contribute to strengthening the national economy, achieving profitable investment returns, and enhancing the infrastructure of the delivery sector.

He also said that the state is providing incentive packages for strategic projects, such as tax exemptions and refunds of the value of industrial land. He said that the state is also expanding the issuance of golden licenses to investors, which allow them to establish projects without multiple approvals from different authorities.

Farouk said that the Egyptian market is a distinguished investment destination for international companies, thanks to the large consumer market and the access to the African markets through the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) and the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa Agreement (COMESA). He also said that the state is working on facilitating the logistical transport system between the African countries, such as the Cairo-Cape Town road.

Ashraf Sabry, CEO of Fawry, praised the investment contract, and said that it will have a positive impact on the development and improvement of the logistics and delivery services sector, as well as providing the best advanced services and improving customer experience.

Ahmed Ali Abdel Rahman, Managing Director and CEO of Post for Investment, said that the investment in the Roaderz platform comes within the framework of the company’s vision and strategy to invest in promising projects that contribute to strengthening the national economy and achieving rewarding investment returns. He said that the investment reflects the company’s belief in the institutional business model and its importance for the e-commerce and delivery sector in Egypt.

The Roaderz platform is an integrated crowdsourcing platform that connects individual delivery service providers and small and medium-sized companies in the delivery sector with e-commerce and retail service providers. The platform uses the best technological solutions and relies on the great capabilities of Egypt Post, which has a wide geographical spread throughout the country.

Ahmed Fayez, Managing Director of the Post Distribution Company, said that the company’s investment in Roaderz reflects its commitment to contribute to building a cooperative environment that enhances the quality of delivery services and provides a unique experience for customers. He said that the company will provide its expertise and capabilities in the field of distribution to support the Roaderz platform in improving delivery operations and ensuring that products reach customers with the required quality and on time.

The Roaderz platform has other shareholders, such as Mailers Shipping Company, Fawry, and Softech Technologies Company. The shareholders expressed their happiness and welcome for the new partnership, and said that it will have a positive impact on the development and improvement of the logistics and delivery services sector, as well as providing the best advanced services and improving customer experience.

