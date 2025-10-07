Arab Finance: CEO of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) Hossam Heiba said that e-commerce companies have played a key role in the development of trade and have had a positive impact on the Egyptian economy, as per a statement.

Heiba emphasized that the government views the sector as a partner in providing goods through innovative methods, creating thousands of jobs, and expanding distribution networks across the Egyptian market.

He also highlighted its contribution to promoting electronic payments and advancing financial inclusion for both customers and employees.

His remarks came during Talabat’s annual partners’ celebration marking its fifth anniversary in the Egyptian market.

Heiba reaffirmed the authority’s support for Talabat’s expansion in Egypt, noting that it continues to provide the company with facilities and incentives to sustain growth.