Egypt - Three industry leaders – Valu, Bosta, and PayTabs Egypt – have joined forces to revolutionize e-commerce in Egypt by introducing the nation’s first-ever instalment on delivery (IOD) feature for online purchases. This strategic partnership aims to improve the shopping experience for consumers, boost sales for businesses, and drive growth in the e-commerce sector.

This strategic move comes in response to the needs of small and medium-sized businesses, with Bosta offering a value-added service of instalment payments for their customers at no additional cost. Upon delivery, customers are given the opportunity to pay in instalments via Bosta’s courier. Customers with a Valu account are provided with convenient instalment plans ranging from one to sixty months. This innovative approach will significantly enhance the convenience and affordability of shopping for customers.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the partnership, Motaz Lofty, Business Development and Strategic Partnerships Senior Director of Valu, stated, “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Bosta, a leading logistics service provider in Egypt and Saudi Arabia. This strategic agreement will transform the concept of shipping in Egypt, offering greater benefits to e-commerce businesses. By collaborating with Bosta, Valu aims to ease the purchasing process and achieve higher sales for our valued customers. This innovative initiative reflects our commitment to providing convenient and flexible instalment solutions, making the buying experience seamless and accessible for all by bypassing the need for the merchant to register for Valu’s services. Hence, an unnecessary step that complicates closed-loop financing will be eradicated.

Mohamed Ezzat, CEO and Co-founder of Bosta, said, “We are extremely excited to sign this agreement with Valu, especially as Bosta is the first shipping company in Egypt to offer this service to its customers. This presents a remarkable opportunity for us to enhance growth for businesses and provide superior service for our clients.”

Karim Eyada, General Manager of PayTabs Egypt, commented, “We are proud to partner with Valu and Bosta on this groundbreaking initiative. PayTabs Egypt’s secure and reliable payment gateway will ensure a smooth and seamless experience for both businesses and consumers. We believe this partnership has the potential to have a positive impact on e-commerce growth in Egypt. The duration of the entire transaction will be shorter than the time required to count cash.”

Since its inception at the end of 2017, Valu has continued to revolutionize the Egyptian fintech landscape through its innovative offerings as part of its broader strategy to improve people’s quality of life and contribute to promoting financial inclusion across the country. Over the years, Valu has consistently pushed the boundaries of the market by introducing innovative and deeply integrated financial solutions. Today, Valu is a household name in Egypt; it plays a pivotal role in fostering financial empowerment and inclusivity within the market, extending its services to include investment products, an instant cash redemption program, and savings solutions through five unique verticals: U, Business, Akeed, Flip, and Invest.

