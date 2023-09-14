Mastercard’s strategic partnership with Delivery Hero, the world’s leading local delivery platform, keeps fueling the growth of the e-commerce in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, according to an emailed press release.

In 2020, the two companies unveiled a large-scale collaboration to digitalize Delivery Hero’s payment chain.

As a result, the number of Mastercard food order transactions on Delivery Hero’s apps grew by over 100% between 2020 and 2022.

Delivery Hero’s gross merchandise value (GMV) growth in the MENA region accelerated to 21% in the second quarter (Q2) of 2023, compared to 16% in Q1 2023 due to strong customer demand.

The company recently entered the first-of-its-kind collaboration with Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) and talabat UAE to launch the talabat ADCB Mastercard Credit Card that maximizes rewards for day-to-day delivery orders.

“As part of our partnership with Delivery Hero, we are continuously innovating the consumer experience to enable a best-in-class proposition for consumers. The recent talabat cobrand card launch is just another example of how we are bringing benefits and convenience to our cardholders,” Amnah Ajmal, Executive Vice President, Market Development, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, Mastercard, said.

